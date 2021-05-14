D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) VP Sells $307,500.00 in Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

