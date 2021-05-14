D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) VP Sells $307,500.00 in Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
D.R. Horton stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
