BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Raymond James by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after purchasing an additional 591,090 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Raymond James by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Raymond James by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Raymond James by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RJF shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.36.

NYSE RJF opened at $131.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.62. Raymond James has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $1,179,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,147.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,097. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

