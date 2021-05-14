BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 596 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $153,924,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,489,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,024 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,183,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,007,000 after purchasing an additional 693,394 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,058,000 after purchasing an additional 661,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,461,000 after purchasing an additional 639,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $400,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $73.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.51. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

