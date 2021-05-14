BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 1,049 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 198.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $161.30 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $168.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.15 and its 200 day moving average is $148.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

