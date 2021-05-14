Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Price Down 6.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.15. 21,938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,960,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.
The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Curis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 3.29.
Curis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRIS)
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.
