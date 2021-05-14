BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 643 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank OZK raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.4% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $127.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $128.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,718 shares of company stock valued at $25,471,596. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.