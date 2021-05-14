BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRE. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Duke Realty by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,680 shares of company stock worth $4,439,203. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

DRE opened at $44.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.83%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

