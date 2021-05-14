Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 11,319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 617,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

GOSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $642.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,045.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,747.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,054.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,365,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after buying an additional 663,314 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,464,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,443 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth about $26,576,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,761,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 68,597 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

