Credit Suisse Group Raises MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $132.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup raised their price objective on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.17.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $116.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $119.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,066,000 after acquiring an additional 607,802 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,333,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,114,000 after buying an additional 540,467 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 516.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after buying an additional 1,208,707 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,534,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

