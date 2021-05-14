Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) PT Raised to $41.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC cut Pembina Pipeline from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Desjardins cut Pembina Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $31.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1723 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 71.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

