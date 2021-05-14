Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Up 6.1%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s stock price was up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $6.92. Approximately 77,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,108,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BTU shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $623.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,444 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 406,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 404,623 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,139,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 330,591 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

