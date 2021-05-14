Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s share price fell 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.72 and last traded at $15.76. 53,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,485,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. TheStreet downgraded Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

