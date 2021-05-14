Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s share price fell 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.72 and last traded at $15.76. 53,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,485,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. TheStreet downgraded Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.