Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.55

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 135245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSFFF. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -483.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter.

Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

