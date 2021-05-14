Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) PT Lowered to $55.00

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 91.04% from the company’s previous close.

SEER stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. Seer has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $86.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seer will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Seer news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $22,756,635.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,487 shares in the company, valued at $24,664,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Seer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seer in the first quarter valued at $42,431,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter valued at $11,070,000. Brandywine Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seer by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seer by 574.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 43,408 shares during the last quarter.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

