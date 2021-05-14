RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ RNWK opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. RealNetworks has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $85.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNWK. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in RealNetworks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.