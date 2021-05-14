SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $346.00 at Raymond James

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $309.00 to $346.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SBA Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $322.45.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $283.17 on Monday. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1,887.67 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.81.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

