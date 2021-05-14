Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Stock Price Up 15.8%

Shares of Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD) were up 15.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.39. Approximately 103,180 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 33,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$36.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

