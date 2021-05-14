Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

