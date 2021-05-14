Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s stock price was down 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 92,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,066,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIMX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nomura upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 156.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

