BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Catalent by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Catalent by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 31,730 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Catalent by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $4,972,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $2,073,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

CTLT stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.37 and a 200 day moving average of $107.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,267 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,394. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.