BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 248 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 17,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.52.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $311.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.70, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.08 and its 200 day moving average is $295.56. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

