Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,672,000 after acquiring an additional 103,164 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 36,225 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $566,592.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,085 shares of company stock worth $84,791,254. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $207.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.22 and its 200 day moving average is $172.23. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $217.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.