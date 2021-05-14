BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,506 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 170,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK opened at $32.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $34.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.05.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

