Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 59 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 825 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Guggenheim increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target (up from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,161.32.

AMZN stock opened at $3,161.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,285.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,203.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,330.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

