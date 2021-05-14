Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 697 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,353.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,418 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,647. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

Shares of MTCH opened at $138.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.69, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.99. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.