Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 768 Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,579. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $138.09 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $145.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

