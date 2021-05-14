CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 76 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CoStar Group by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP opened at $810.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.83 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $604.96 and a 1-year high of $952.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $867.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $875.61. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price target (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $941.27.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

