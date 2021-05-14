CWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,512 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9,411.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 46,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $47.96 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.