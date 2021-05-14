CWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $152.61 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $51.63 and a 52 week high of $166.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

