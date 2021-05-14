CWM Advisors LLC Invests $385,000 in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist cut Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

NYSE:CXP opened at $17.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -356.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

