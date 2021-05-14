CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 650 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period.

Shares of FOXF opened at $152.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.22. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $51.63 and a 12-month high of $166.88.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

