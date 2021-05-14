Morgan Stanley Raises SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $570.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $510.00 to $570.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $541.44.

SIVB stock opened at $557.56 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $152.76 and a 12 month high of $595.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $528.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels acquired 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $523.30 per share, with a total value of $261,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $261,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,427. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

