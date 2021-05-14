The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $195.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.06.

Shares of CLX opened at $182.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.82. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $176.73 and a 52 week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 3.3% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

