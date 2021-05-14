$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $592.92 million, a PE ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 674,354 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,087,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,326,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 123,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after buying an additional 100,685 shares in the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

