Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Trading Up 5.9%

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.79 and last traded at $21.73. Approximately 13,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 443,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RDUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $951.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 89.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 233.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 71,762 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 425.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 100,155 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at about $3,022,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at about $778,000.

About Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

