New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NJR. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $43.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average is $37.50.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,891,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 543,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

