7,612 Shares in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth $139,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 9.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 5.4% during the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 105,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MTG. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

