Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,338,000 after buying an additional 88,415 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 471,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,964,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 331,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,799,000 after buying an additional 83,250 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 233,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,630,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 150,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 53,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

FDL opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.80. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.