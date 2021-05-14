Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,500 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,955,000 after purchasing an additional 666,874 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,942,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,853,000 after purchasing an additional 163,264 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,232,000 after acquiring an additional 131,339 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,771,000 after acquiring an additional 100,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $115.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.56. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.95.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $948,010.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,900.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,704 shares of company stock worth $5,479,593 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

