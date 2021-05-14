Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 400 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

In other AMERCO news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $45,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL opened at $612.13 on Friday. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $277.21 and a 12 month high of $657.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $608.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

