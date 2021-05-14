Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $516,000 in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $92.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 82.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.19. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.23 and a 12 month high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $2,002,802.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,621.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $642,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,922,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,132. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

