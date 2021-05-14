Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $48.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $49.76. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

WERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

