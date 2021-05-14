Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 15,300 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4,184.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.