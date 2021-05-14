Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,630 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,007,000 after buying an additional 10,210,806 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,698,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.40.

NYSE MKC opened at $90.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day moving average is $91.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

