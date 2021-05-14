$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.21. Everi posted earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVRI. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

In related news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $265,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,318 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Everi by 18.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,324,000 after buying an additional 274,982 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Everi by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Everi by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Everi by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 25,773 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

