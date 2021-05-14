Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stake Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 299,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

