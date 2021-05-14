AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.09% of AutoNation worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Truist upped their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 32,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $3,474,555.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 746,227 shares of company stock valued at $72,947,642 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AN stock opened at $103.26 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $31.88 and a one year high of $106.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

