LSV Asset Management Has $9.28 Million Stock Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $9,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,600,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,297 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1,176.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 956,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,484,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,352,000 after purchasing an additional 310,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inherent Group LP raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,115,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,114,000 after buying an additional 280,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.00 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

