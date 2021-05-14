LSV Asset Management Buys Shares of 168,955 Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,000. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.31% of Rush Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 48.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RUSHA stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

