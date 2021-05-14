Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $129,000 Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 93,472 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acacia Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

In related news, insider Marc W. Booth sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $26,157.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,104.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acacia Research stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. Acacia Research Co. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. The company has a market cap of $266.11 million, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 94.66%.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.